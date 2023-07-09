Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Given a C$0.97 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.97 price objective on Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE:SYH opened at C$0.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.05. Skyharbour Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

