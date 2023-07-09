Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Given a C$0.97 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.97 price objective on Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Skyharbour Resources Price Performance
CVE:SYH opened at C$0.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.05. Skyharbour Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39.
Skyharbour Resources Company Profile
