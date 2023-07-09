Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,437 ($18.24).

SN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 ($13.96) to GBX 1,200 ($15.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 ($17.77) to GBX 1,500 ($19.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,612 ($20.46) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,163.50 ($14.77) on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 959.20 ($12.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.71). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,243.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,191.64. The firm has a market cap of £10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,817.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

