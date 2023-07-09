SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Piper Sandler cut SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer lowered SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,349.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Free Report

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.