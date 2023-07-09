Sourceless (STR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.08

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $533.63 million and $0.08 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019229 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014206 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,316.92 or 1.00040358 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0254087 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

