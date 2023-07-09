SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,881,000 after buying an additional 38,691 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 36,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.1% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

GLD stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.64. 5,201,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,243. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.