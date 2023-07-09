SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,952. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $52.31.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

