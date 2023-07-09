Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after buying an additional 148,348 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 111,174 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 266.6% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,034,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at $29,618,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines

(Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.