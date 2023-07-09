Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,934 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,079 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,664,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 531,515 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $55,347,000 after purchasing an additional 70,232 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

SBUX stock opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $75.73 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.40.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

