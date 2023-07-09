Status (SNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $91.49 Million

Status (SNT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $91.49 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014210 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,294.17 or 1.00073922 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02366478 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $813,011.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

