Steem Hits Market Capitalization of $79.30 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $79.30 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,377.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.23 or 0.00323354 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.58 or 0.00910487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.80 or 0.00552379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00062896 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00138380 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 438,383,495 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

