StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

ENSV stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enservco has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Enservco by 220.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48,976 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Enservco in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.