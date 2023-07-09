StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Price Performance
ENSV stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enservco has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.81.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 129.30% and a negative net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enservco
Enservco Company Profile
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enservco
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.