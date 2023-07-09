StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Check-Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap Stock Up 0.9 %

CHEK stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Check-Cap has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Trading of Check-Cap

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.21). Equities analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEK. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.