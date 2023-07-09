Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Stratasys Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $17.38 on Thursday. Stratasys has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

