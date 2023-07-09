Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 20,232.4% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Shares of SYK opened at $294.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.57. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

