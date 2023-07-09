Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $294.27 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

