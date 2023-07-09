Substratum Price Reaches $0.0003 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $153,387.55 and $21.43 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019209 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014173 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,349.17 or 1.00047578 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00032486 USD and is down -8.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $19.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

