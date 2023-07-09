Sui Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. In the last seven days, Sui has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Sui has a market capitalization of $430.84 million and approximately $42.78 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sui alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,546,806 tokens. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 654,546,805.8461539 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.65930386 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $59,953,321.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.