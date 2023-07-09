sUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.60 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $44.60 million and $678,973.85 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 44,626,862 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

