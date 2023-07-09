TD Securities Analysts Give Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) a C$16.00 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$16.00 price objective on Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PSI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Pason Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial raised Pason Systems from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.67.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$11.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.16. The company has a market cap of C$930.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.62. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$10.75 and a one year high of C$16.98.

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.06. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of C$98.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.4599746 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

