TD Securities Trims Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price to C$15.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$20.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.31.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

Shares of D.UN opened at C$13.01 on Wednesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$12.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.86. The company has a market cap of C$424.39 million, a P/E ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.10.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

