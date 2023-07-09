Tezos Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.72 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $774.18 million and approximately $11.72 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001970 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000893 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002561 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001000 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 965,678,665 coins and its circulating supply is 944,511,222 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

