The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) is JLB & Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Toro comprises approximately 3.1% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. JLB & Associates Inc. owned about 0.18% of Toro worth $20,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,103,000 after purchasing an additional 50,034 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,947,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth about $150,798,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $101.16 on Friday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toro

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

