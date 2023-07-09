Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded down $3.59 on Friday, reaching $513.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $525.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

