Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.0% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $513.73. 1,020,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $525.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.19. The company has a market capitalization of $198.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

