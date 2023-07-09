Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) and Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Head to Head Survey

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Free Report) and Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and Genesis Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genesis Energy $2.79 billion 0.43 $75.46 million ($0.04) -242.50

Genesis Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A Genesis Energy 2.68% 9.06% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and Genesis Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure 0 2 0 0 2.00 Genesis Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has a consensus price target of $1.41, indicating a potential upside of 115.09%. Genesis Energy has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.64%. Given Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure is more favorable than Genesis Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.2% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Genesis Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genesis Energy beats Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico. This segment owns interests in approximately 1,396 miles of crude oil pipelines located offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Its Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services segment offers sulfur-extraction services to refining operations; and operates storage and transportation assets. This segment provides services to eleven refining operations; and sells sodium hydrosulfide and caustic soda to industrial and commercial companies involved in the mining of base metals. Its Onshore Facilities and Transportation segment offers onshore facilities and transportation services to Gulf Coast crude oil refineries and producers by purchasing, transporting, storing, blending, and marketing crude oil and refined products. It operates trucks, trailers, railcars, and terminals and tankage with 4.2 million barrels of storage capacity in various locations along the Gulf Coast. This segment also transports crude oil. It owns four onshore crude oil pipeline systems with approximately 450 miles of pipe in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas; and four operational crude oil rail unloading facilities in Baton Rouge, Raceland, and Louisiana, as well as Walnut Hill, Florida and Natchez, Mississippi. Its Marine Transportation segment offers waterborne transportation of petroleum and crude oil in North America. This segment owns a fleet of 91 barges with a combined transportation capacity of 3.2 million barrels; and 42 push/tow boats. In addition, the company produces natural soda ash. Genesis Energy, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

