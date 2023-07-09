Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.50.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RIG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Clarkson Capital upgraded Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.92.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 4,396.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,463,189 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,167 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,874,398 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after acquiring an additional 380,634 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 536.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,197,416 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $20,466,000 after buying an additional 1,019,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

