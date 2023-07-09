Truist Financial Boosts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $135.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.08.

Shares of OC opened at $127.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.15. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $74.22 and a 1-year high of $132.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.05%.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

