Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.07. 434,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,327. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.