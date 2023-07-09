Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.58. 839,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

