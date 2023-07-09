U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 3.6 %

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 32,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 69,281 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the period. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

