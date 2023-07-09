Ultra (UOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $59.89 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $59.89 million and $714,939.37 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,318.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.59 or 0.00889372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00135158 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019375 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030830 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002554 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17654187 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $745,757.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.