United Asset Strategies Inc. Acquires 591 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after buying an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after buying an additional 1,100,242 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,592,000 after buying an additional 741,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,424. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

