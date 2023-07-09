United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $115,878,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,336,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 664.8% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 825,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after acquiring an additional 717,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after acquiring an additional 649,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,423,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.68. The company had a trading volume of 337,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $90.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

