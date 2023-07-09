United Asset Strategies Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.8% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25,585,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,957,842. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.89. The company has a market capitalization of $744.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $298.12.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

