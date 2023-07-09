United Asset Strategies Inc. Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $414.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,255. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $315.78 and a 12-month high of $429.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.11.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

