United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,014,000 after buying an additional 650,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,945,000 after buying an additional 95,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after buying an additional 1,384,068 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,585,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $329,686,000 after buying an additional 219,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,165,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,980. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

