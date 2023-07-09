United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.36. 8,217,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,555,462. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

