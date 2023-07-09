United Asset Strategies Inc. Increases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,511,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,514,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

