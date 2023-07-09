United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $9.10 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 127,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 132,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,721,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,567,670. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.