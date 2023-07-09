United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 92 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,059,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of IWN traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.81. 1,544,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,856. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.03 and its 200 day moving average is $140.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

