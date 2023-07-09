Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UMGNF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Universal Music Group to €24.30 ($26.41) in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Universal Music Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Universal Music Group alerts:

Universal Music Group Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Music Group stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. Universal Music Group has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $25.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.