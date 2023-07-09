UNUS SED LEO (LEO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.45 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.93 or 0.00012953 BTC on popular exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and $1.45 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00322827 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,885,751 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

