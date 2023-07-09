UTG (UTGN) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Free Report) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare UTG to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UTG and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get UTG alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $21.32 billion $1.26 billion 56.47

UTG’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

UTG has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s peers have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

52.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for UTG and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 309 1970 1806 67 2.39

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 68.56%. Given UTG’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 7.54% 7.60% 0.88%

Summary

UTG peers beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About UTG

(Free Report)

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.