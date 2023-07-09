VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

VAALCO Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $414.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.29 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 28.65%. Equities analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at VAALCO Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

In other news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell bought 10,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,208. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $96,519. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. State Street Corp raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,232 shares during the period. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,093 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 192.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,675,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,447 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 850,673 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.