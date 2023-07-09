VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX) Position Trimmed by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.08% of VanEck Steel ETF worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Steel ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VanEck Steel ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 33,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Steel ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Steel ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck Steel ETF by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Steel ETF alerts:

VanEck Steel ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Steel ETF stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.45. VanEck Steel ETF has a 52 week low of $46.17 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Steel ETF

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

