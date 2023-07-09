Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.42. 843,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $162.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

