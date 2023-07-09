Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Applied Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,821,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,988,000 after purchasing an additional 142,354 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 121,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,677,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,164,000 after purchasing an additional 837,490 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $806,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.