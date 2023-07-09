Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,821,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.0% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $113,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 121,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,677,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,164,000 after acquiring an additional 837,490 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.