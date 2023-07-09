Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,628 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 150,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,821,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,988,000 after buying an additional 142,354 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $458,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 121,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,677,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,164,000 after buying an additional 837,490 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.58. 6,731,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,558,006. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

