Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VUG stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.14. The stock had a trading volume of 639,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,757. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.80.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

